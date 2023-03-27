Latest College Sports Wire NFL mock draft reshuffles three Ohio State players in first round

We’re getting ever so closer to the annual spectacle that is the NFL draft. All the hoopla and pomp and circumstance is set to take place in Kansas City from April 27 through April 29, and there’s sure to be plenty of Ohio State players littered throughout the three-day event.

Leading up to the real thing in late April, we are sure to see countless NFL mock drafts make the rounds over and over, but we are a little biased and like to follow our very own Patrick Conn as he releases updates on where things are headed.

In his latest College Sports Wire mock draft, Conn again has three Ohio State players going in the first round, but has the selection and landing spots shuffled a little since his last look.

Here’s the latest after a lot of free agency news with even more still to come.

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud throws during Ohio State football’s pro day at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on March 22, 2023. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Projected Pick

No. 1 Overall – Carolina Panthers

What Conn Says

It is no secret that Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich prefers bigger quarterbacks which takes Bryce Young off my list here. C.J. Stroud has all the tools to bring the Panthers out of the doldrums of the NFC South.”

Paris Johnson Jr., Offensive Tackle

Watch: Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr., Dawand Jones and Luke Wypler go through NFL combine workouts

Mar 5, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson, Jr. (OL24) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick

No. 11 Overall – Tennessee Titans

What Conn Says

“The Tennessee Titans need to bolster their offensive line woes and Paris Johnson can be a piece to build around. If they fail to move down in the first round, sticking and picking isn’t a bad fallback plan with Johnson.”

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba catches a pass during Ohio State football’s pro day at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on March 22, 2023. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The Pick

No. 14 Overall – New England Patriots

What Conn Says

“This is a selection that could go multiple ways but giving quarterback Mac Jones a go-to option should be priority No. 1 for the New England Patriots. Smith-Njigba will create plenty of big plays with his precise route-running ability.”

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire