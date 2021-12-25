Latest update on Chiefs’ COVID-19 situation heading into Sunday

The latest news on the Kansas City Chiefs’ COVID-19 situation is a mixed bag.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill has officially been cleared to play. He’ll be activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the game. It appears that Travis Kelce will also be activated, but his situation is a bit more tricky.

The Chiefs will activate Kelce from the Reserve/COVID-19 list with the hopes that he’s able to clear the NFL’s return-to-play protocols on Sunday, with him taking multiple COVID-19 tests on Sunday morning ahead of the Week 16 game against the Steelers.

Travis Kelce still is expected to take multiple COVID tests by tomorrow but Chiefs expect to get an answer Sunday morning as to whether their tight end can play vs. the Steelers. https://t.co/sP5zosUNYW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 25, 2021

Below are the players who are currently remaining on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for Kansas City and the date on which they were placed on the list:

WR Gehrig Dieter (PS) – 12/18

K Harrison Butker – 12/20

CB Rashad Fenton – 12/21

LB Nick Bolton – 12/21

RT Lucas Niang – 12/21

DB Armani Watts – 12/21

OL Kyle Long – 12/21

WR Daurice Fountain (PS) – 12/21

LB Darius Harris (PS) – 12/21

OT Mike Remmers (IR) – 12/22

P Tommy Townsend – 12/24

We’ll keep you updated if there are any new activations made from this list when the NFL’s personnel notice is released later today.

The team will have to wait until the Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals to get some of these players back should they be able to test out of the league’s COVID protocols.

