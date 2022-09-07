Before The Snap: Is the College Football Playoff expanding too much or not enough?

Reuters

TIRANA (Reuters) -Albania severed diplomatic relations with Iran on Wednesday and kicked out its diplomats after a cyberattack in July it blamed on the Islamic Republic, a move Washington supported as it vowed to take action in response to the attack on its NATO ally. Albania ordered Iranian diplomats and embassy staff to leave within 24 hours. "The government has decided with immediate effect to end diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Prime Minister Edi Rama said in a video statement.