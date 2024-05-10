Last year's runner-up Germany tops Slovakia at ice hockey worlds

PRAGUE (AP) — Last year’s runner-up Germany topped Slovakia 6-4 to open the ice hockey world championship on Friday.

Dominik Kahun, Jonas Muller, Lukas Kalble, Marc Michaelis, Leonhard Pfoderl and Tobias Eder had a goal each for the Germans and Philipp Grubauer stopped 35 shots in the Group B game in the eastern city of Ostrava.

Marek Hrivik, Martin Fehervary, Libor Hudacek and Matus Sukel scored for the Slovaks, who outshot the Germans 39-22, including 18-7 in the final period.

In Group A in Prague, Switzerland produced a three-goal second period against Norway to jump to 4-1 en route to a 5-2 victory.

Nino Niederreiter led the Swiss with a power play goal and an assist.

The United States start the tournament later Friday against Sweden in Group B, while the host Czechia face Finland in Group A.

After the preliminary round, the top four in each eight-team group advances to the quarterfinals.

Russia and its ally Belarus are excluded for the third straight year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

