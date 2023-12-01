Last-minute defensive stand preserves win for USC Aiken men's basketball team

Nov. 30—USC AIKEN 67, EMMANUEL 65

FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. — The USC Aiken men's basketball team posted a 67-65 victory at Emmanuel on Wednesday evening.

The Pacers (5-1) led by four after a Jalen McCoy bucket with 1:17 remaining, and Emmanuel (5-2) cut that lead in half with 58 seconds remaining. The Lions had the ball back with 33 seconds left and a chance to tie the game or win it, but the Pacers made a defensive stand.

Chedlet Delva blocked a layup attempt with only 7 seconds remaining, and the Lions missed a pair of 3-pointers before the buzzer.

USCA was led by McCoy's game-high 19 points. He added six rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal in the victory. Tehree Horn added 15 points go along with four boards and a pair of assists. Devin Evans hit double figures with 10 points on 5-for-8 shooting.

Jameel Rideout tallied seven points and three assists while Tyler Johnson snagged a game-best 10 rebounds. He added four points and four assists.

Demitrios Dixon contributed six points while Rhyjon Blackwell, Dwight Canady, Jr., and Simeon German each scored two points. Delva swatted two shots and pulled down seven rebounds while German accounted for six boards.

USCA stormed out to an early 11-2 lead over Emmanuel, which recently knocked off No. 1 Northwest Missouri State and No. 21 Northern State. The Lions trailed by eight with 2:19 left in the half, but they roared back to tie the score at 30 at the break on a 3 at the buzzer.

Down 36-33, Evans threw down a dunk. Moments later, he hit a pair of inside shots to make it 39-36. Dixon's 3-point shot off a pass from Delva and Horn's jumper made it a 44-36 game with 13:58 to play.

The Pacers pushed the lead to nine on a three-ball from Dixon at the 12:37 mark but the Lions tied the contest at 53-53 with 8:19 to go.

Down 61-60, McCoy converted an old-fashioned three-point play. On the ensuing possession, he took a pass from Blackwell and laid it in for a four-point advantage. McCoy nailed a shot with 1:17 to go, making it 67-63 but Emmanuel pulled within two with 58 seconds remaining.

The Lions looked for another buzzer-beating 3, but the Pacers denied it. Johnson pulled down a rebound with a second left to seal the victory.

For the game, USCA hit 29 of 68 from the floor (42.6%). The 15 offensive rebounds helped the team register 22 second-chance points. The Pacers recorded 36 points in the paint. The squad maintained a 43-25 edge on the glass and dished out 18 assists on 29 field goals.

The Pacers return to action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday when they host Claflin.