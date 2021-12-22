Report: Raiders safety Johnathan Abram to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram will undergo surgery this week on a left shoulder injury, and will miss the rest of the season, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Abram, according to Pelissero, wanted to play through the injury to end the season but doctors shut him down. He is expected to be fully healthy by next season.

#Raiders safety Johnathan Abram will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery Thursday, per source. Abram hadn’t missed a snap prior to the injury and wanted to keep playing, but doctors advised him to shut it down. Will be fully healthy for 2022. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 22, 2021

Abram injured his shoulder late in the Raiders’ 16-14 win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday, and was replaced by Roderick Teamer. The Raiders held on and kicked a field goal in the final seconds to beat the Browns in their rescheduled game on Monday, which keeps their playoff hopes alive.

Abram has a career-high 116 total tackles so far this season, his third with the Raiders after they took him with the No. 27 overall pick in 2019 out of Mississippi State. The 25-year-old has played in 99% of defensive snaps through 14 games this year, with his only missed snaps coming after he went down late against the Browns. Abram has one year left on his initial four-year, $11.5 million deal.

The Raiders, now at 7-7, will host the Denver Broncos on Sunday. They’re listed as a -1.5 point favorite on BetMGM. The Raiders and Broncos are currently tied at 7-7, and are one game back from the Los Angeles Chargers in second place in the AFC West. Though their playoff hopes are still technically alive, the Raiders will almost certainly need to win their final three games to make it into the postseason.