Las Vegas Raiders to hold training camp in Costa Mesa

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming back to California temporarily after they agreed to a deal that will let them hold training camp in Orange County.

Training camp will be held at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa after the Costa Mesa City Council voted 7-0 to approve the deal.

The Chargers, who used to use the sports complex for their training camp, held practice at Hoag Performance Center —also in Costa Mesa— for the first time on April 2.

The Raiders previously held training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nevada.

The Raiders will pay the city $165,000 to use the facility in addition to providing $600,000 to improve Fields 3 and 4 to NFL standards, Las Vegas sports columnist Adam Hill reported.

“The vote of the Costa Mesa City Council was a foregone conclusion, but there were a few details we learned in the meeting,” Hill posted on X. “[The] most interesting to me was the Raiders’ plan to build a temporary locker room on site…the Chargers typically commuted in buses to the site [with] their pads.”

Southern California marathon winner stripped of title

Maintenance on the sports complex’s fields will begin on June 4, and training camp itself starts around July 19 and runs through Aug. 11.

Included in the deal is an option for the Raiders to notify the city if they want to use the facility in 2025 if it is available.

The Raiders and the New Orleans Saints will be the fourth and fifth teams to host training camp in Southern California this summer, after the Rams, Chargers and Cowboys.

Netflix edits out boos to Kim Kardashian from the Tom Brady roast

The Saints plan to hold their training camp at UC Irvine as part of a one-year agreement, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Southern California has become to NFL training camps what Arizona and Florida are to MLB’s spring training,” the Times said.

The Raiders will be making two visits to Los Angeles this upcoming season; aside from their regular home-and-away AFC West matchups against the Chargers, who will be in their first season under new coach Jim Harbaugh, they are also set to play the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

NFL schedules will be released on May 15, according to multiple reports.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.