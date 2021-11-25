Las Vegas at Dallas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Thursday, November 25

Las Vegas at Dallas How To Watch

Date: Thursday, November 25

Game Time: 4:30 ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Las Vegas (5-5), Dallas (7-3)

Las Vegas at Dallas Game Preview

Why Las Vegas Will Win

Just how healthy is Dallas?

Ezekiel Elliott is going to go on a balky knee, but …

CeeDee Lamb is going to go after suffering a concussion, but …

It’s a short week, the team wasn’t exactly right against Kansas City or Denver over the last few weeks, and now it’s going against a desperate Raider team that’s desperate for a good showing.

It starts with the passing game clicking again. It’s Thanksgiving Day, it’s when everyone will be watching, and the Cowboys are about to bring the funk after last week’s disaster against the Chiefs. The Raiders have to bomb away from the start against a secondary that didn’t do enough against Patrick Mahomes and gives up too many big plays.

The Raider D has to do its part with takeaways. It hasn’t made enough game-changing things happen over the last few weeks, but Dallas has been a disaster with mistakes, giving it up two or more times in five of the last six games.

Why Dallas Will Win

Dallas was miserable in the loss to Denver, and the next week it came back to hit Atlanta 43-3 with a dominant overall performance.

After last week’s clunker to KC, here comes a team that’s about to try to stop the slide in a hurry.

You want a ruined Thanksgiving in Texas? Try losing three games in the last four weeks with a three-game road trip to follow.

Dallas might have turnover issues, but Las Vegas has been a hot mess with seven giveaways over the last three games. The running game has taken a hit, the defense has fallen off the map allowing 73 points in the last two games and 20 or more against everyone but Pittsburgh, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Again, just how healthy is Dallas?

It’s not quite panic time after the weird offensive performances the team as slogged through ever since Dak Prescott was banged up – again, the Atlanta game aside – but you don’t play for this team if for that owner on this day if you’re not showing up large against a struggling team like Las Vegas.

Dallas is about to put on a show for America. The Las Vegas defense will be in for a long day.

Las Vegas at Dallas Prediction, Line

Dallas 34, Las Vegas 17

Line: Dallas -7.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 4

5: Post-Thanksgiving dinner nap

1: Watching Thanksgiving Day football with family when you have a fantasy/betting interest

