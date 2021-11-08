Larson reflects on his journey to the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship
Kyle Larson sits down with Alex Weaver to talk about his journey as a NASCAR Cup Series Driver and becoming a champion in 2021.
Before he headed onto the track for the biggest race of his career, Kyle Larson heard Mario Andretti praise him as one of the most well-rounded drivers in all of motorsports. After Larson closed his 10-win season with his first Cup championship, the accolades continued, including one from his childhood hero. “Congratulations to the best race car driver I’ve ever seen,” tweeted Hall of Famer Tony Stewart.
2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott passes the torch to teammate Kyle Larson and thanks his team for a solid effort at Phoenix Raceway.
For the fourth time in the last five years, the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series champion earned their first series title.
AVONDALE, Ariz. — His coronation as NASCAR Cup Series champion was just hours old, but Kyle Larson was already being asked in post-race media sessions to reflect on his lasting memory from Sunday’s clinching victory, the thing he’ll remember most once he reaches his golden years. His answer was an aspect of the race that […]
Listen in as Jeff Gordon and Rick Hendrick react to Kyle Larson winning the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship.
Kyle Larson likely wouldn’t have been in a position to win the championship race without an outstanding final pit stop Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
Watch as Kyle Larson hoists the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship trophy after winning his 10th race of the year.
Changes abundant as NASCAR is set to run is championship race Sunday afternoon at Phoenix International Raceway
xxxxNASCAR Championship Weekend saw Kyle Larson finish off an impressive year by winning the Cup title. Who else is on our list of winners and losers?
Check out what drivers said after Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series championship race at Phoenix.
Friday, NASCAR president Steve Phelps distanced the sanctioning body from the phrase "Let's go Brandon." Hours later, DiBenedetto embraced it.
Jeff Gordon on Kyle Larson: 'The greats ... they know how, in the toughest moments, when the heat is on, how to rise up and pull something off that others aren’t capable.'
