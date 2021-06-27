Larson to go to backup car for Sunday's Pocono race

Staff Report
·1 min read
Larson to go to backup car for Sunday's Pocono race
Kyle Larson is among the cars dropping to the rear ahead of Sunday’s Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 (3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) for moving to a backup car. Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was slated to line up 12th but his last-lap flat tire caused enough damage to warrant the team bringing out the backup for Sunday’s 140-lapper.

RELATED: Lineup for Sunday’s race | Kyle Larson loses streak with last-lap flat tire

In addition to Larson and as confirmed by NASCAR following Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race, the following drivers have been approved to go to a backup car for the 140-lap race:
— Ryan Preece, No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet (was starting 23rd)
— Anthony Alfredo, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford (was starting 26th)
— Ross Chastain, No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet (was starting 33rd)
— Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet (was starting 36th)
— Ryan Newman, No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford (was starting 37th)
— Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (was starting 38th)

