Larson to go to backup car for Sunday's Pocono race

Kyle Larson is among the cars dropping to the rear ahead of Sunday’s Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 (3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) for moving to a backup car. Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was slated to line up 12th but his last-lap flat tire caused enough damage to warrant the team bringing out the backup for Sunday’s 140-lapper.

In addition to Larson and as confirmed by NASCAR following Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race, the following drivers have been approved to go to a backup car for the 140-lap race:

— Ryan Preece, No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet (was starting 23rd)

— Anthony Alfredo, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford (was starting 26th)

— Ross Chastain, No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet (was starting 33rd)

— Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet (was starting 36th)

— Ryan Newman, No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford (was starting 37th)

— Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (was starting 38th)