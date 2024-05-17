Laramie girls have dominant start at state

May 16—ROCK SPRINGS — The No. 1-seeded Laramie High girls soccer team got the best of Natrona County to open the Class 4A state tournament on Thursday afternoon at Rock Springs High.

The Plainsmen scored three first-half goals en route to a 7-0 win against the Fillies. Coming off of a regional title, the Plainsmen wanted to keep improving by finishing scoring opportunities.

"We wanted to keep (the ball) on the ground as much as we can," LHS coach Kim Whisenant said. "We didn't want to get pinned. We knew the wind can be a thing, so we wanted to grab (the ball) and combine quickly so their defense couldn't get set.

"We had nerves, but excited nerves. We had to show up, it was either do or die. We placed our nerves positively into the game."

Laramie put two shots on goal in the first five minutes before breaking through in the eighth with a shot into the net. Sophomore Devani Romero advanced a pass through the middle to classmate Ava Wallhead, who scored the game's first goal.

"(Ava) has been great," Whisenant said. "I'm trying to get clicks of people together on that front third. We talk about triangle passing with three people, and we want to have more people there with her."

The Fillies fired a shot of their own shortly after, but the high-arching shot landed in the waiting arms of LHS senior goalkeeper McKenna Barham. The Plainsmen spent the majority of the frame working on the attack.

In the 19th, Laramie got a shot off through a ton of traffic in the box. However, the ball banged against the crossbar and rolled out of danger to give Natrona County room to breathe.

Fillies senior Kylan Campbell gave the team its best chance to score in the half. Campbell beat the backline, but an alert Barham crashed in to prevent the shot from being taken.

"We carried the energy over (from regionals)," senior Sienna Osborne said. "We felt really strong. Our motivation carried us to a fast lead, and we continued that the whole way.

"We got familiar with their formation on film, which helped (the defense) a lot. We knew what to expect, how to defend it and how to work our attack around them."

The score remained 1-0 until the final 10 minutes of the half, when LHS added two more goals. A corner kick from freshman Shaylee Lucero tailed into the box and hit the shoulder of Natrona County freshman Sophie Lynch on an own goal.

"Our losses have come when we don't continue our effort (for a whole game)," Osborne said. "We're finally at a point where that isn't a question, and we're carrying it through."

Laramie pounced on a dejected Fillies team and added its third goal three minutes later. Romero sprinted halfway across the field and won possession of the ball from Natrona County's junior keeper, Rian Barthel, for the score.

The second half didn't fare any better for the Fillies, as the Plainsmen potted four more goals. In the 45th, Lucero once again found Ava Wallhead, who headed the ball past Barthel in the net.

"(The underclassmen) have been amazing," Osborne said. "They have given us a ton of energy and supported the seniors. As one of those seniors, I really appreciate that."

The Plainsmen refused to let up, no matter the combination of players substituted into the game. Freshman Sia Taufa dribbled the ball freely through the middle before Barthel crashed in, causing her to trip.

Fortunately for LHS, sophomore Chloe Wallhead trailed closely behind and was able to tap the ball into the net. With Natrona County on its heels, the Fillies allowed their second own goal of the game.

A corner kick from freshman Ava Krueger landed in the box, where a sea of bodies began taking leg swings at the ball. Natrona County junior Meghan Laughrey accidentally booted the ball past the keeper.

Time dwindled down as the Plainsmen carried the momentum through the final whistle. Laramie added a seventh goal in the 73rd after Taufa advanced the ball through the middle of the field from the backline.

A Fillies midfielder stopped running with LHS freshman Izzi McIntyre, allowing her to take an open look at the net. An offsides whistle never sounded, and McIntyre put the ball in the net.

"From start to finish, the team was fantastic," Whisenant said. "The idea was to give them different looks in our front third. It was nice to get different players there that haven't seen as much time this year."

Laramie plays at 2 p.m. Friday against Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs High School.

LARAMIE 7, NATRONA COUNTY 0

Halftime: Laramie 3-0.

Goals: Laramie, A. Wallhead (Romero) 8, Laramie, Own goal 34, Laramie, Romero (unassisted) 37, Laramie, A. Wallhead (Lucero) 45, Laramie, C. Wallhead (unassisted) 55, Laramie, Own goal 68, Laramie, McIntyre (Taufa) 73.

Shots: Laramie 9, Natrona County 5. Shots on goal: Laramie 7, Natrona County 4. Saves: Laramie 4 (Barham), Natrona County 4 (Barthel).

Corner kicks: Laramie 4, Natrona County 1. Offsides: Laramie 1, Natrona County 0. Fouls: Laramie 0, Natrona County 1.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Austin Edmonds covers Laramie High, University of Wyoming and community athletics for WyoSports. He can be reached at aedmonds@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @_austinedmonds.