Landon Collins, C.J. Mosley among surprising players not expected to get franchise tag

The New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens are going to let two of their best players hit the free-agent market. Safety Landon Collins and linebacker C.J. Mosley are not expected to receive franchise tags.

In Collins’ case, the Giants are reportedly hesitant to commit $11.5 million to a safety, according to NFL.com. The team was also scared off by reports Collins would hold out if given the franchise tag, and not report to the team until both sides reached a long-term deal.

The 25-year-old Collins has made the last three Pro Bowls with the Giants. He was also named to the All Pro team in 2016. If he hits the market, Collins will become one of the most coveted safeties available.

Landon Collins might have a chance to hit the free-agent market. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

For Mosley, the move comes after prominent members of the Ravens front office expressed a desire to keep Mosley long term. In February, team general manager Eric DeCosta said the Ravens would love to have Mosley under contract on a long-term deal.

Not giving Mosley the franchise tag doesn’t mean the Ravens have given up that hope. The team could allow Mosley to gauge his value elsewhere before it decides to send him an offer. If franchised, Mosley would cost about $15 million next season. It’s possible a long-term deal would include more guaranteed money, but a lower annual salary.

The 26-year-old Mosley has made the Pro Bowl in four of his five seasons since joining the Ravens. He racked up 105 tackles in 15 games for the club last season.

While Collins and Mosley are two of the bigger names not expected to receive the tag, plenty of other players, including some excellent pass rushers, have also been passed over by their teams.

At this point, it might be more useful to list the pass rushers/edge players not getting franchise tag:

• Ziggy Ansah

* Anthony Barr

* Shaq Barrett

* Dante Fowler

* Markus Golden

* Shane Ray

• Preston Smith — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) March 4, 2019

The elite pass rushers like Jadeveon Clowney and DeMarcus Lawrence, however, did get tagged for next season.

Teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to decide which players will receive the franchise tag. Collins and Mosley are expected to be joined by Le’Veon Bell and Nick Foles.

That group provides a significant boost to free agency. They should be joined by plenty of other talented players soon.

