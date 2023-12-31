Lamar Jackson throws five TDs as Ravens clinch No. 1 seed in rout of Miami

The Ravens clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a 56-19 stomping of the Dolphins.

Baltimore is 13-3 with victories of 25-9 over the Texans, 38-6 over the Lions, 37-3 over the Seahawks, 23-7 over the Jaguars and 33-19 over the 49ers on their resume. They are favorites to win the Super Bowl after the thrashing of the Dolphins (11-5) in a game that wasn't close after the first quarter.

In the process, Lamar Jackson likely has sealed the MVP award.

He completed 18 of 21 passes for 321 yards and five touchdowns, giving him a maximum passer rating of 158.3. He also ran for 35 yards on six carries.

Gus Edwards and Melvin Gordon had rushing touchdowns, and Isaiah Likely had two touchdown catches, with Zay Flowers, Justice Hill, Patrick Racard and Charlie Kolar each getting one. Kolar's touchdown was thrown by Tyler Huntley, who replaced Jackson with 4:03 remaining in the rout.

The Ravens outgained the Dolphins 491 to 375, and Miami lost both quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and edge rusher Bradley Chubb late in the blowout.

Tagovailoa injured his left shoulder with 8:02 remaining when he slid on a fourth-down scramble to avoid getting hit. Chubb went down with a non-contact knee injury with 3:05 left and was carted off.

Tagovailoa went 22-of-38 for 237 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. De'Von Achane had 18 touches for 137 yards and a touchdown.