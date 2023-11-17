Lamar Jackson, Baltimore quarterback, injured during Cincinnati game

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was injured during the first quarter of the team's NFL Week 11 Thursday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium.

Jackson remained on the turf after a tackle by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson and went to the medical tent a short time later. He jogged on the sideline after leaving the tent.

Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley started warming up on the sideline as Jackson was being evaluated.

"He reached down right away to the lower portion of his leg," Prime Video analyst Kirk Herbstreit said during the broadcast. "He's not feeling good right now."

Jackson had 60 passing yards and 15 rushing yards before the injury.

Earlier in the first quarter, Jackson's top target, tight end Mark Andrews, left the game after a tackle by Wilson. Andrews was declared out with an ankle injury.

The Enquirer will update this story.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore quarterback, injured in Cincinnati game