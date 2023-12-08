Lamar Jackson back at practice, Odell Beckham Jr. not in attendance at open portion

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wasn't at practice on Thursday, but it doesn't look like there will be anything to worry about for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Jackson was back on the practice field Friday after taking a day off because of an illness. The team's injury report will be released later on Friday, but his return to the field and lack of other health concerns coming out of the bye would suggest that there's not much concern about his outlook for the game.

While Jackson was back, the Ravens were missing another member of the offense. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was not on the field during the portion of practice open to the media.

Word from the team about Beckham's absence will come with the release of their final injury report of the week.