Lakers news: The best tweets from Anthony Davis’ wedding

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis added another ring to his collection.

Davis got married to his partner, Marlen P., Saturday and had plenty of notable stars in attendance.

Among the big names who came out included LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, the other two members of Los Angeles’ new star trio.

Jared Dudley, who recently left for the Dallas Mavericks to be an assistant coach, also came to attend as his relationship with players on the Lakers is still strong.

Quinn Cook, a former Laker alongside Davis, was another member in attendance, along with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Caldwell-Pope was involved in the trade for Westbrook.

See the best tweets from all the action Saturday: