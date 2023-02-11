Lakers' LeBron James ruled out vs. Warriors with ankle injury

LeBron ruled out vs. Warriors with ankle injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Lakers star LeBron James will be sidelined for a second straight game due to left ankle soreness when Los Angeles faces the Warriors on Saturday, the team announced.

James underwent medical imaging on his left foot this week that did not show any significant damage, according to Lakers coach Darvin Ham.

"We're grateful that things came back clean and good," Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka told reporters.

While the team has listed James on the injury report with ankle soreness in previous games, this will be only his seventh missed game with the diagnosis and the first two games he has missed consecutively.

James netted his 38,388th career point to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer during Tuesday's 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He's averaging 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists in the 44 games this season.

Saturday night’s game at Chase Center will feature the new-look Lakers, with trade deadline acquisitions D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Davon Reed all expected to be available for Los Angeles. Mo Bamba, however, won't make his Lakers debut as he continues to serve a four-game suspension for his altercation with Austin Rivers.

RELATED: Blazers GM defends handling of GP2 after failed Dubs physical

The 25-31 LeBron-less Lakers, who are fighting to get back in an NBA playoff spot, will tip off against Golden State at 5:30 p.m. PT on ABC. "Warriors Live" will air before the game on NBC Sports Bay Area at 4:30 p.m. PT.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast