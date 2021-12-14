Lakers have internal discussions on Russell Westbrook trade scenarios

The trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook simply hasn’t blended as well as Lakers figures hoped, and Los Angeles has held internal discussions on trade scenarios for Russell Westbrook, league sources told B/R. But moving Westbrook and the two years, $91 million remaining on his contract does seem unlikely.

Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Nikola Jokic last night:

✅ 28 PTS

✅ 19 REB

✅ 9 AST

✅ 3 STL

Jokic has recorded at least 15p/10r/5a in each of his last 10 games.

The only other player since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least 10 such games in a row is Russell Westbrook (13). pic.twitter.com/LK0LOjOn8B – 9:01 AM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Udoka said he showed his team video of the 5-game road trip were guys like D. Mitchell, LeBron and Westbrook were driving lanes unimpeded and his team needed to be more physical. Said he showed Tatum what he said to young Kawhi about not respecting the opponent too much. #Celtics – 10:18 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said the Celtics showed film of Russell Westbrook flexing, LeBron James going down the lane while Boston players basically walked the other way. He said the film session from the road trip had more than 100 clips. Celtics wanted to get back to defensive identity. – 10:11 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

[Succession finale spoilers]

Shiv: Westbrook

Tom: Kawhi

Logan: PG pic.twitter.com/DstczNQTWT – 3:48 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Russell Westbrook heads to the locker room with a pretty good limp after that collision at the rim. Lakers trail 52-49. LeBron with 11 points, 7 rebounds. – 10:38 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

A LeBron putback of a Westbrook miss was the final bucket of the first half, as LAL trail 52-49.

Lakers were out-boarded 24-20, including 6-3 on the offensive glass, and shot 43.2% overall. – 10:37 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Nikola Jokic over his last 12 games:

✅ 327 PTS (27.3 PPG)

✅ 163 REB (13.6 RPG)

✅ 105 AST (8.8 APG)

Jokic is just the third player since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least 300p/150r/100a over a 12-game span, joining Larry Bird and Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/emxKuPdK5d – 12:01 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

If LeBron was down Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook and they beat the Spurs by 15 points while going for 35 points, 17. points and 8 assists

What would be the headline on Espn? Because I just went there and they’re talking about Steph Curry hitting 3 3-pointers in a loss. – 11:29 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Tre Mann’s Russell Westbrook impression while playing against Russell Westbrook was the NBA’s #1 play of the night: pic.twitter.com/7VksDytKaJ – 5:18 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal on his reaction to learning Russell Westbrook wanted out. Also, he reveals how much money he’s missed out on due to All-NBA snubs. All this and more topics with the star on @YahooSports Posted Up w/ C. Haynes pod.

🎧: https://t.co/Tfx91n0o3j pic.twitter.com/puP6bPiWab – 1:00 PM

Kevin Love and Ricky Rubio’s salaries would match Westbrook’s pricey deal, reuniting James with a former championship counterpart. But that structure would have little interest from the Cavaliers’ side and has not yet been discussed by the two teams, sources said. Outside of Love’s large number, there are simply few players aside from John Wall, for whom Westbrook was traded to Washington last summer, who are available for trade and come close to Westbrook’s earnings. -via Bleacher Report / December 14, 2021

The Wizards’ decision to trade Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason may have been in the best interest of the star point guard, but Washington GM Tommy Sheppard attests that Westbrook was “professional” and never demanded a trade from the team. “I really have to make sure the record is straight on that,” Sheppard said in an interview with NBC Sports Washington’s Chris Miller. “Russell actually never asked to move on. He just said, ‘If I can get to the Lakers, that’d be something I would love to do. If not, I’ll be back here.’ I said, ‘What about the Clippers?’ He said, ‘Hell no.’ So Russell was happy being here and we were very grateful for him being here.” -via NBC Sports / September 29, 2021