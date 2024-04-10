Lakers’ Austin Reaves Invests in Sports Drink Brand Recover 180

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is making a splash in the sports beverage market.

Reaves, 25, has become an investor in sports drink company Recover 180. The undrafted standout is not only a brand ambassador but is now one of the athletes on the company’s cap table. He joins San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who is also an investor and ambassador, while Drew Brees, John Elway and other current and former NFL stars endorse the brand. Reaves is the first NBA investor to be announced.

More from Sportico.com

The company has also partnered with Duke guard Jaren McCain ahead of the NCAA tournament. Other NBA players set to be investors are Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond as well as former Rookie of the Year Michael Carter Williams and former first round draft pick Moe Harkless.

Reaves, who had appeared in various Recover 180 activations, is staying active off the court while the ninth-seeded Lakers fight for position in the postseason.

As part of the deal, Reaves will promote the importance of hydration through Recover products while the brand will provide personalized support for him.

The venture capital-backed Recover 180 bills itself as the only company that produces an organic sports drink formulated for hydration. The company, based in Long Beach, Calif., was founded by beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins and real estate mogul Mike Meldman.

Reaves has had multiple endorsement deals since entering the league out of Oklahoma in 2021. He previously signed a sneaker deal with Chinese brand Rigorer while also repping Lemon Daddy and Lexus. He also has a deal with golf apparel brand TravisMathew.

Best of Sportico.com