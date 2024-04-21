Lahm: There's been unrest at Bayern for years

Philipp Lahm, Tournament Director of UEFA EURO 2024, speaks at a press conference at the European Police Congress after a debate on "European Football Championship - ensuring safe matches". Former Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm said that for years there has been unrest at the club in view of their first season without the Bundesliga crown in more than a decade. Christophe Gateau/dpa

"The whole situation at Bayern has not been easy in recent years. Continuity at all levels is extremely important. That wasn't there," the 2014 World Cup winner told the Bild am Sonntag weekly on Sunday.

Bayern set a record of 11 consecutive Bundesliga titles, but their reign ended last weekend when Bayer Leverkusen claimed their maiden league trophy.

The Bavarians were eliminated from the German Cup in the second round, and the Champions League is their last hope for silverware this season. They will face Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

For Lahm, the lack of stability is one of the reasons for Bayern's poor run this season.

"There has been unrest for years - from the management to the coach. In addition, many transfers were not successful," Lahm added.

There's more turbulence to come as Bayern are still looking for a new coach to replace Thomas Tuchel, who will depart this summer.

Former Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann was reportedly the favourite candidate to take the job, but he extended his contract with the Germany national team this week and is no longer and option.