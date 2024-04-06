LAFC vs LA Galaxy live stream: Can you watch for free?

It’s time for the first El Trafico matchup of 2024, as LAFC take on LA Galaxy at BMO Stadium today. Though it’s obviously a relatively new rivalry, it has already proven to be one of the fiercest and most competitive in the league. In the 21 previous matchups, the Galaxy have won nine, LAFC have won seven, and five have played to a draw. The aggregate score is 46-45.

This must-watch match is starting very soon, at 7:30 p.m. ET today, and it will be televised nationally on Fox. If you don’t have cable, though, we’ve put together all the different ways you can watch a live stream of El Trafico for free.

Is There a Free LAFC vs LA Galaxy Live Stream?

Digital Trends

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 180-plus other TV channels via Fubo‘s “Pro” channel package. It costs $80 per month, but it comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing you to watch LAFC vs LA Galaxy at no cost.

If you’ve already used your Fubo free trial, you can also watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) via either YouTube TV‘s “Base Plan” or DirecTV Stream‘s “Entertainment” channel package. YouTube TV costs $58 per month for the first three months ($73 per month after that), while DirecTV Stream costs $80 per month, but both come with a five-day free trial.

Finally, we have MLS Season Pass, which includes every single game this season (with no blackouts of any kind). It costs $15 per month or $99 for the season (or $13 and $79, respectively, if you’re an Apple TV+ subscribers), and it doesn’t come with a free trial, but it does make a couple of games every week available for free without needing to sign up. LAFC vs LA Galaxy is one of the free ones this week.

To watch this way, just head to the Apple TV app or website and find the match. You’ll need an Apple ID to watch, but it’s free to sign up if you don’t have one.

Buy at Apple TV+ Buy at fuboTV Buy at YouTube TV Buy at DirectV

How to Watch the LAFC vs LA Galaxy Live Stream from Abroad

Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

All of those options are US-only (except for MLS Season Pass, which is restricted to the US and Canada), but a virtual private network (VPN) can hide your IP address and connect you to a digital server located in the United States. This allows you to operate online as if you were located in the US. In other words, if you’re in Spain or some other country, you can connect to a VPN to watch the match via one of the aforementioned streaming services.

NordVPN would be our recommendation, as it tops our list of the best VPN services. It’s currently on sale, but you can also try it out risk-free thanks to a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Buy at NordVPN