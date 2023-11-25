Lafayette at Delaware football live report: Leopards take command early in FCS playoff

Lafayette has taken early command over Delaware in their FCS playoff game today at Delaware Stadium.

The Leopards turned two Delaware turnovers into quick touchdowns and lead 28-7 with 14:34 left in the second period.

Neriyan Brown intercepted a tipped pass and returned it to the UD 21. That set up Jamar Curtis' third TD of the game on a 2-yard run as the Leopards went up 28-7.

Dean DeNobile had thrown a 47-yard TD pass to Elijah Steward with :27 left in the first period one play after Marcus Yarns' fumble gave Lafayette possession.

The Leopards had just gone up 14-7 after Curtis' 19-yard run that closed a 6-play, 75-yard drive.

Lafayette has outgained Delaware 205-79 in total yards so far.

Jourdan Townsend kick-off return key

Lafayette struck first at Delaware Stadium but the Blue Hens had a quick response.

Jourdan Townsend's 88-yard kick-off return to the Lafayette 2 led to Marcus Yarns' 1-yard TD run. Yarns took a direct snap that sailed over his head but he picked up the loose ball and ran for the TD. Alex Schmoke added the PAT to make it 7-7.

The Leopards had taken a 7-0 lead on their first series, going 58 yards on six plays, the last a 16-yard TD pass from Dean DeNobile to Jamar Curtis.

Delaware had been stopped on downs at the Lafayette 42 on the game's first series.

True freshman Nick Minicucci at QB for Hens

Today's FCS playoff game at Delaware Stadium features quite a rarity.

True freshman Nick Minicucci started at quarterback for the 11th-ranked Blue Hens (8-3) in their NCAA tournament first-round game against Lafayette. It kicked off at 2 p.m. The game is being streamed on ESPN+.

Injuries to Ryan O'Connor and Zach Marker elevated Minicucci into the role.

Mike Connor was the last true freshman to start at quarterback for Delaware, when coach Tubby Raymond took off his red-shirt and sent him out in an Oct. 20, 2001, game against William & Mary at Delaware Stadium. He started the final four games of Raymond’s final season, including his historic 300th win.

Delaware freshman quarterback Nick Minicucci warms up before the Hens take on Lafayette in the opening round of the NCAA FCS playoffs Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023 at Delaware Stadium.

It had been 50 years before that when a true freshman started at quarterback for the Blue Hens. That was Don Miller, who started the 1951 season opener at home against Lehigh and held the job for four years.

Minicucci has seen plenty of action, including coming in late in the second quarter and playing the rest of the game at Towson Oct 28 and last week against Villanova.

Minicucci is a solid 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds. He was a two-year starter and threw for 3,513 yards and 29 touchdowns in 26 career games at New Jersey powerhouse Don Bosco Prep. He also ran for 1,031 yards and 11 touchdowns, showing the multi-threat capabilities Delaware coach Ryan Carty likes in his quarterbacks.

Nick Minicucci gets his pregame snaps expected to be first true freshman in 22 years to start at QB for #bluehens vs @LafColFootball in @NCAA_FCS pic.twitter.com/XmjmQ8s4DP — kevin tresolini (@kevintresolini) November 25, 2023

"He's really done a nice job and I think he stays fairly even keeled," Carty said this week about Minicucci. "He's got a nice demeanor about him in the pocket. He's not scared. I think part of that is where he played high school ball. Being a Don Bosco kid, he's played in big games before so those things don't really faze him.

"Obviously, this will be a little bit bigger of a stage here being a playoff game at home against a really good Patriot League team and that's a little different, I'm sure."

Delaware freshman quarterback Nick Minicucci (left) gets set during warmups as injured starter Ryan O'Connor watches before the Hens take on Lafayette in the opening round of the NCAA FCS playoffs Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023 at Delaware Stadium.

Today's victor advances to visit No. 2-seeded Big Sky Conference champion Montana (10-1) next Saturday at 9 p.m. EST (ESPN+). Delaware won at Montana 49-48 in a 1993 opening-round thriller in the schools' only previous meeting.

Minicucci was behind fellow freshman Daniel Lipovski on the depth chart early, with Lipovski finishing off the 42-14 Saint Francis win Sept. 26. Carty said Minicucci had taken a bit longer to grasp Delaware’s offense. He debuted in relief of Marker in the 47-3 rout at Hampton Oct. 21.

In four games, Minicucci has completed 24 of 44 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. He also has 114 yards on 19 carries.

Delaware quarterbacks (from left) Daniel Lipovski, Nick Minicucci and Noah Sanders take part in warmups before the Hens take on Lafayette in the opening round of the NCAA FCS playoffs Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023 at Delaware Stadium.

No. 20-ranked Lafayette (9-2), fifth in FCS with 35 sacks, certainly presents challenges for the UD offense and its quarterback. Regular reps with the first unit this week in practice, which Minicucci did not have before the Villanova game, should make him better prepared.

"I think he gets better from day to day," Carty said. "That's the thing that I think is probably under appreciated from the outside world is, it's not just that he's a true freshman. It's that, since the beginning of camp, the amount of reps that he and Daniel have gotten are significantly less than the other guys that we've planned on playing."

Looks and sounds like a football day at Delaware Stadium #bluehens pic.twitter.com/Je62kWO5RQ — kevin tresolini (@kevintresolini) November 25, 2023

