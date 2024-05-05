Lady Vols sweep Kentucky to conclude regular-season

No. 3 Tennessee (40-9, 19-5 SEC) defeated No. 25 Kentucky (30-20, 8-16 SEC), 8-7 in eight innings Saturday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The Lady Vols won the Southeastern Conference regular-season championship for a second consecutive year. Tennessee also won all eight of its conference series in 2024. Tennessee enters this weeks SEC Tournament with a three-game win streak.

The Lady Vols needed a walk-off home run from Taylor Pannell to complete the sweep against the Wildcats.

Pannell went 3-for-5. She hit a solo home run and recorded three RBIs and one run. Kiki Milloy went 2-for-3 and hit a solo home run to lead off the game for the Lady Vols. She recorded three runs, one RBI and one walk.

Karlyn Pickens (19-5) pitched 3.1 innings in relief for Tennessee. She allowed three runs, five hits and one walk, while recording four strikeouts.

Ryleigh White started and pitched 1.1 innings for Tennessee. She allowed two runs, three hits and one walk before being relieved by Payton Gottshall.

Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Network

