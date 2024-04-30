Lady Vols to host NCAA Tournament regional

Tennessee (18-7, 9-4) earned a No. 16 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The Lady Vols will host the Knoxville Regional first and second rounds at Barksdale Stadium.

“Our team is excited to be hosting the first two rounds of the tournament again,” Lady Vols’ tennis head coach Alison Ojeda said. “Our squad has worked really hard and they have earned the opportunity to compete at home on Rocky Top!”

2024 NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional women’s tennis schedule

Friday, May 4

Match 1 – Duke vs. ETSU – 10 a.m. EDT

Match 2 – Tennessee vs. Murray State – 1 p.m. EDT

Saturday, May 5

Match 3 – Winner of Match 1 vs. Winner of Match 2 – 1 p.m. EDT

The road to Stillwater runs through Rocky Top 🤝 The Lady Vols earn the 16-seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament and will host the opening two rounds in Knoxville. #GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/WxbthMyehC — Tennessee Women's Tennis (@Vol_WTennis) April 29, 2024

