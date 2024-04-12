'Lack of balance and lack of energy'

[Getty Images]

Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague says Liverpool's defence was "poor" against Atalanta and the whole performance lacked energy.

The Reds suffered a shock defeat by Gian Piero Gasperini's side in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final, just days after dropping Premier League points at Manchester United.

"Atalanta were helped by Jurgen Klopp, who made six changes," said Balague on BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast.

"It was too many. The team lacked balance and there was a lack of energy throughout.

"Atalanta had a very clear idea and they did not let them breathe. But Liverpool were poor defensively and they took advantage of it. They had 11 shots at Anfield.

"That is not good enough from Liverpool. From now on, Klopp is going to have to put out his best 11 and not experiment."

