LA Sparks to host games at Crypto.com Arena ahead of schedule

LOS ANGELES - While NBA playoff basketball was short-lived in Los Angeles after the Lakers and Clippers were eliminated, there’s still another professional basketball team to root for in the City of Angels.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Sparks announced they will host more home games at the Crypto.com Arena this summer.

Phase 3 of renovations at the Crypto.com Arena were scheduled for this summer, and LA’s WNBA team was set to play a portion of their season at the Walter Pyramid on the California State University Long Beach State campus.

Now, given the sport's growing popularity and the "Caitlin Clark effect," the Sparks will play most of their season in downtown LA. However, their first two home games against the Atlanta Dream and Washington Mystics will still be played in Long Beach.

During the 2024 WNBA Draft, the Sparks selected Stanford’s Cameron Brink, Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson and Southern California’s McKenzie Fobes. The draft came weeks after millions tuned in to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Their first highly-anticipated matchup against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever is scheduled for Friday, May 24.

Single-game tickets will be available for purchase beginning Thursday, May 9.

