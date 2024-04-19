LA Clippers fined $25K for violating NBA’s injury reporting rules

LOS ANGELES - The NBA fined the Los Angeles Clippers $25,000 on Friday for violating the league's injury reporting rules during their final regular season game against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, April 14.

According to the league’s website, teams are required to report on player injuries, illnesses and rest for all games by 5 p.m. local time unless they are on a second game of a back-to-back.

The Clippers did not have a game on Saturday and by 5 p.m., the Clippers' injury report stated Kawhi Leonard had been ruled out due to right knee inflammation and James Harden was listed as questionable due to inflammation in his right foot.

During the pre-game press conference on Sunday, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters that neither Harden nor Russell Westbrook would be starting. For the matinee matchup, the Clippers went with a starting lineup of Amir Coffey, P.J. Tucker, Terance Mann and Xavier Moon. Meanwhile, along with Leonard and Harden, the team opted to rest Westbrook, Paul George and Norman Powell for the season finale, which was not disclosed on the injury report.

A short time before tip-off, it was announced the Clippers officially had secured the No. 4 seed after the Dallas Mavericks lost their final game of the season.

The fine is unlikely to distract the LA Clippers as they prepare for the postseason, especially considering the team’s owner, Steve Ballmer, is worth $123 billion.

The Clippers and Mavericks first-round playoff series begins Sunday, April 21 at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles for Games 1 and 2.