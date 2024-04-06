Kyrie Irving sets up the nice finish

Kyrie Irving lifted the Mavericks to a huge 107-105 win over the Nuggets on Sunday afternoon.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill talks about Kyrie Irving’s game-winner against the Nuggets, the playoff paths of the Lakers & Warriors, and explains why he has a problem with All-NBA this year.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
The Astros right-hander made sure everyone learned his name by throwing the first no-no of 2024.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
It's time to boost those fantasy baseball rosters. Andy Behrens offers eight players to consider adding in all leagues.
Here are the latest updates on the postseason landscape, including magic numbers, strength of schedule, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Friday's slate of games.
After ranking NFL teams by how much they need a quarterback, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon turns his attention to the running back position.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald their 'Draft Deep Dive' series by taking a look at arguably the most loaded position in this year's draft: The wide receivers. Given how many notable prospects are in this class we decided to break the position series into two parts. Part one looks at the prospects that will likely go in the first two rounds.
If these five hitters can sustain their hot starts, their 2024 breakouts could be difference-makers for their teams.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest March Madness TV ratings for both the Women's and Men's tournament. The trio dissects how both tournaments have stars and storylines that have captivated the country. Wetzel marvels at the basketball powerhouse that UCONN has become for both the women's and men's sports. Forde tries to put into historical perspective the impact Caitlin Clark has had on the women's tourney this year.
Jordan Shusterman & Russell Dorsey talk about the scorching hot start that Mookie Betts is off to with the Dodgers, Ronel Blanco throwing the first no-hitter of 2024 and if the Kansas City Royals will get a new ballpark closer to the city.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
The presumed No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is USC's Caleb Williams — we all know that. But what many might not know is that the rookie is set to change the record both for both fantasy and Chicago, says Andy Behrens.
2024 is the first time that two schools have both teams in the Final Four in the same season.
This is it — the fantasy basketball championships in most leagues. Dan Titus shares everything to know to secure a trophy.
Iowa and UConn claimed the last two spots in the Women's Final Four.
You're not going to get much of a return if you bet UConn to win two more games.