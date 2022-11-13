Kyler Murray, Matthew Stafford both appear unlikely to play in Cardinals-Rams

Today’s Cardinals-Rams game may be a battle of backup quarterbacks.

With Murray nursing a hamstring injury and Stafford in the concussion protocol, both starting quarterbacks are seen as unlikely to play, according to multiple reports. Both Murray and Stafford could still be medically cleared after pregame warmups, but as of early Sunday morning that looks like a long shot.

If Murray and Stafford can’t go, Colt McCoy will start for the Cardinals with Trace McSorley backing him up, and John Wolford will start for the Rams with Bryce Perkins backing him up.

The 3-5 Rams and 3-6 Cardinals are both in the midst of disappointing seasons. One of them will get a win today, but neither team can feel good about where it is heading into Week 10.

