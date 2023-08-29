Kyler Murray expected to remain on PUP to start season

The Arizona Cardinals must cut their roster down to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon. They must decide what to do with quarterback Kyler Murray, who is currently on PUP (physically unable to perform list) and working toward a return from a torn ACL.

The Cardinals are expected to move him from the preseason PUP to the regular season PUP, where he must remain for at least four games before he can start practicing.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters Monday that would be the case.

“He’s going to start on one of those two lists,” Gannon said.

The on list is PUP and the other is injured reserve.

Both require a player to miss at least four game before being eligible to be designated for return, but PUP does not require a player to be on the 53-man roster. Murray would have to be activated from PUP, placed on the 53-man roster and then added to injured reserve the next day. That would burn a roster spot that otherwise could be used for another player.

The news is no surprise. Murray hurt his knee in December and had surgery in January. Coming back the earliest he could would be Week 5, which is in October, nine months after his surgery.

“He’s got a plan that’s football-related, and he’s got a plan that is rehab-related,” Gannon said. “Both are important, but obviously the plan that’s most important is his health.”

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire