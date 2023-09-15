Kyler Gordon undergoes on injured hand, hopes to return Week 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kyler Gordon underwent surgery on his hand on Thursday, according to Bears head coach Matt Eberflus on Friday. Assuming his recovery goes well, the team expects he could return in Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Bears announced Kyler Gordon had surgery yesterday to repair his broken hand.



If all goes well with his recovery, team expects he can come back for Week 6 against the Vikings. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) September 15, 2023

On Thursday, the Bears placed Gordon on injured reserve, deeming him out for at least four weeks.

In terms of replacing Gordon, there aren't many reputable options. Josh Blackwell is injured with a hamstring ailment and he did not practice on Friday. He's currently listed as doubtful on the team's injury report.

That leaves one of either Greg Stroman or Jaylon Jones to hold down the fort. Or, the Bears could move rookie Tyrique Stevenson inside and kick Terrell Smith or Jones to the outside.

Either way, the dual threat of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin doesn't make things easier for the Bears secondary. And considering Alan Williams will not be attending the game for personal reasons, the Bears defense is already in a bad spot before taking the plane to Tampa Bay.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.