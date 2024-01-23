Kyle Shanahan: No quad injury for Christian McCaffrey

For the 49ers, the good news is that running back Christian McCaffrey had another great game in the divisional round against the Packers, with 98 rushing yards on 17 carries, 30 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. The better news is that he's healthy, even though some thought he might not be.

On Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about TV images showing running back Christian McCaffrey getting his quad worked on. Is there an issue with it?

“No, I heard about that on the TV [broadcast] because some of my family members asked me about it," Shanahan said. "But that's just what Christian to me always does. He's always working on his body and stuff. I was told nothing about his quad.”

The 49ers desperately need a healthy McCaffrey if their offense is going to be the best it can be in the conference championship and, beyond that (if they win), the Super Bowl. He's the heart and soul of the entire team.