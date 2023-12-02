Kyle Shanahan: Christian McCaffrey is "without a doubt" a legitimate MVP candidate

Most high-level contenders have one obvious MVP candidate. The 49ers are among the teams with two.

In addition to quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Christian McCaffrey should get consideration for the award — especially if the 49ers ultimately secure the top seed in the NFC.

“Yeah, I think without a doubt," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Friday when asked whether McCaffrey is a "legitimate candidate" for the award. "I know it goes to quarterbacks the majority of the time, and there's plenty of worthy quarterbacks, but you definitely can't say that Christian's behind anyone. He's as valuable in this league as anyone.”

McCaffrey's candidacy could cause McCaffrey and Purdy to split votes, blocking each player from securing the points needed to win the prize. That could make it easier for the best player on the top seed in the AFC to become the MVP.

The Dolphins would have two viable candidates for MVP, if they win the No. 1 spot in the AFC in receiver Tyreek Hill and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Most other potential top-seed contenders have only one short-list MVP finalist: quarterback Lamar Jackson of the Ravens, quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs, quarterback Trevor Lawrence of the Jaguars, quarterback Jalen Hurts of the Eagles, and quarterback Dak Prescott of the Cowboys.

Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud of the Texans continues to be a fringe candidate for the MVP award. He'd be the first rookie to win the prize since Jim Brown in 1956.