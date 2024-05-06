- Kansas Race Rewind: Action-packed race produces photo finishRelive the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway that saw Kyle Larson battle Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin and Chris Buescher that came to a head on the final lap in overtime, resulting in an exciting photo finish. The margin of victory was 0.001, the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history.13:03Now PlayingPaused
Dansby Swanson snaps month-long offensive drought with home run vs. BrewersCubs' Dansby Swanson hit his fourth home run of the season Sunday afternoon, snapping a month-long offensive drought. After the game, Craig Counsell talked about what Swanson brings every day
Kyle Petty: Kansas Cup race ‘had it all’
Joining from the Kyle Petty Charity Ride, the NASCAR veteran weighs in on the explosive race -- and wild finish -- at Kansas Speedway.