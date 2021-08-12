Kyle McCord has black stripe removed

We’re sure to get more of these as we get closer and closer to the season. It’s more or less a right of passage for Ohio State newcomers, having their black stripe on the helmet revealed to display the scarlet one we’re all used to.

The latest freshman to receive the honor is 5-star quarterback Kyle McCord who went through a little ceremony on Thursday that was shared by the Ohio State Football Twitter account. The 6-foot, 3-inches, 215-pounder came to Columbus as a 5-star prospect. He was rated as the No. 6 quarterback and 28th overall recruit in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

He was grateful for “officially” becoming a Buckeye and joining the brotherhood.

“Man, it’s a blessing to be here, to be a part of the brotherhood,” McCord said to teammates. “Shoutout to the defense for pushing me every single day, offensive line protecting me, Zone 6 doing your thing, tote nation helping me out. Shout out to the unit — Go Bucks!”

🚨 𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗽𝗲 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁 ‼️@kylemccord16 is officially a member of the Brotherhood 🤝 #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/rjMmzPld78 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 12, 2021

We’ll keep track of all of these as they happen, but McCord losing his black stripe this early in fall camp is a really good sign for the good things he’s doing and where the quarterback room stands.

