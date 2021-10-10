  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kyle Larson wins at Charlotte Roval as Kevin Harvick gets eliminated from playoffs

Nick Bromberg
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kyle Larson won at the Charlotte Roval on Sunday and Kevin Harvick's championship chances ended in the outside wall of Turn 1.

Harvick crashed out of Sunday's race on lap 97 of the 109-lap race when his brakes locked up heading into the first corner. Harvick was just ahead of Chase Elliott when he hit the wall. Harvick had intentionally crashed Elliott earlier in the race.

Harvick has been upset with Elliott ever since Elliott took away his line over the final 25 laps at Bristol in September. Elliott's move — after he was forced to pit because of contact with Harvick that caused a flat tire — allowed Hendrick Motorsports teammate Larson to pass Harvick for the win. And the 2014 champion was upset with Elliott, the 2020 champion, for what he had done.

When asked about his bump of Elliott earlier in the race, Harvick was succinct. 

The crash could have taken Elliott out of championship contention. The driver of the No. 9 suffered significant damage to the back of his car after hitting the wall. But it didn't thanks to a little help from NASCAR officials in the tower and he was able to stay on the lead lap and advance to the third round of the playoffs. 

Elliott ended up finishing 12th and offered a brilliant deadpan quote after exiting his car.

“As far as Kevin goes, just want to wish them a merry offseason and a happy Christmas,” Elliott said after the race on NBC.

Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman and William Byron were eliminated from the playoffs in addition to Harvick.

How Harvick's retaliation was over the line

It's obvious why Harvick is still upset about what Elliott did to him at Bristol. Elliott's actions helped cost Harvick his best chance at a win in 2021. After winning nine races in 2020, Harvick is winless with four races to go in 2021. 

But what Harvick's retaliation on Sunday was far more severe than Elliott's initial crime. Heck, what Elliott did at Bristol can even be considered good team strategy. After all, he was helping his teammate win the race. 

Elliott knew full well what he was doing at Bristol when he slithered in front of Harvick with 25 laps to go during that race. And Harvick knew it too. Elliott showed his displeasure as he got one of his laps back and Harvick knew that contact between the two drivers is what cut Elliott's tire down. 

But all Elliott did was simply take away Harvick's lane. Yes, he had fresher tires. But Harvick also didn't drive aggressively on Elliott's back bumper. After all, this happened at Bristol. When a driver is in your way at Bristol, it's perfectly acceptable to move him out of the way.

Harvick didn't do that. Perhaps he didn't want a caution flag and another restart. Perhaps he didn't think Elliott was going to hold him up enough for Larson to make the winning pass. Perhaps he thought he could pass Elliott. Who knows. 

What's clear is that Harvick could have cost Elliott a chance at the championship with that wreck. He knows that. And that was likely a big reason for the timing of that move. When you crash out in the final race of a round, there are no more races to make up the points you've lost. Harvick tried to ruin a guy's championship bid after losing out on nothing more than a race win. That's not an eye for an eye.

Instead, the only title bid that got ruined was Harvick's. He's out of the playoffs before the third round for the first time ever while Elliott is moving on.

Elliott benefits from no black flag

Here's what Harvick's bump of Elliott looked like. You can hear Harvick on the gas in the replays as he hit Elliott's bumper. 

Elliott's team made multiple attempts to fix the car and had the rear bumper cover taped back onto it at one point. That tape didn't last very long as Elliott's bumper started flapping in the wind with just over 35 laps to go.

NASCAR typically black flags teams for damage that could potentially cause a debris caution. There have been multiple incidents of NASCAR officials black-flagging teams specifically because their cars' bumper covers were about to fly off. 

NASCAR didn't black flag Elliott on Sunday. And it worked out very well to his advantage. 

The bumper cover flew off Elliott's car on lap 85. Since he was never black-flagged by NASCAR, he stayed on the lead lap. The caution then gave Elliott's team more time to fix the damage on the car and a chance to make even more extensive repairs than it would have been able to make while forced to pit under green.

A black flag for repairs would have dropped Elliott off the lead lap and prevented a caution that bunched the field up. Had Elliott fallen off the lead lap, there's no guarantee he could have gotten back into the top 15 to keep his hopes of a repeat title alive. 

At best, NASCAR's unwillingness to throw a black flag as its most popular driver's bumper cover was flapping around is the epitome of officials' inconsistency when it comes to enforcing on-track rules. Anyone watching the race at home knew that it was only a matter of time before Elliott's bumper came off and caused a caution. Anyone watching at home could see it. Apparently the officials in the scoring tower couldn't. 

Larson comes back from battery issues

Larson found himself at the back of the field in the second stage of Sunday's race because of a battery issue. That issue forced him to pit multiple times for his team to fix it and caused him to lose all of the track position he had gained.

But Larson was fast enough — and had plenty of laps — to drive through the field. He took the lead from Denny Hamlin with eight laps to go and drove away from second-place Tyler Reddick over the final laps. Chris Buescher finished third and Kyle Busch finished fourth. 

Who advanced in the playoffs?

The eight drivers still contending for the championship are Larson, Hamlin, Elliott, Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney. The third round of the playoffs is at Texas, Kansas, and Martinsville before four drivers will race for the championship in a winner-take-all finale at Phoenix on Nov. 7.

Larson and Hamlin appear to be the favorites to occupy two of the four spots at Phoenix, but it's no guarantee that one or both of them will be racing for the title. 

Race results

1. Kyle Larson

2. Tyler Reddick

3. Chris Buescher

4. Kyle Busch

5. Denny Hamlin

6. Matt DiBenedetto

7. Joey Logano

8. Christopher Bell

9. Ryan Blaney

10. Alex Bowman

11. William Byron

12. Chase Elliott

13. Daniel Suarez

14. Bubba Wallace

15. Austin Dillon

16. Michael McDowell

17. Erik Jones

18. Cole Custer

19. Ryan Preece

20. Brad Keselowski

21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

22. Chase Briscoe

23. Ross Chastain

24. Aric Almirola

25. Kurt Busch

26. Anthony Alfredo

27. Joey Hand

28. Josh Bilicki

29. Martin Truex Jr.

30. Quin Houff

31. Scott Heckert

32. Timmy Hill

33. Kevin Harvick

24. Garrett Smithley

35. Corey LaJoie

36. Cody Ware

37. Justin Haley

38. AJ Allmendinger

39. Ryan Newman

Recommended Stories

  • How every NASCAR playoff driver did at the Charlotte Roval race. Who missed the cut?

    When Kevin Harvick wrecked Chase Elliott in Stage 3, it put the defending NASCAR Cup champion’s season in jeopardy.

  • What drivers said after Charlotte Roval

    Drivers sound off after Sunday's Cup race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

  • Harvick May Have No One Else To Blame After Elimination From NASCAR’s Playoffs

    Harvick hits the turn 1 wall at Charlotte head on as Chase Elliott closes in.

  • Larson wins Charlotte as Elliott and Harvick continue feud

    Rick Hendrick first began to worry when Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman had electrical issues at nearly same time. Good thing the boss stuck around: Larson rallied from his early electrical issues Sunday to win for the seventh time this season and storm into the third round of NASCAR's playoffs. It ended a topsy-turvy day for Hendrick Motorsports in which Larson and Elliott advanced, Bowman and William Byron were eliminated, and Elliott was nearly sabotaged by a vengeful Harvick.

  • Kyle Larson overcomes electrical issues, wins at Charlotte Roval

    Kyle Larson claimed his seventh win of the season in Sunday's Round of 12 elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

  • On his 'merry' way: Elliott continues on in playoffs as Harvick's run comes to an end

    CONCORD, N.C. — The prevailing thought that the Chase Elliott-Kevin Harvick feud from Bristol Motor Speedway might have simmered or otherwise fizzled? Turns out those were underestimated, and their cars emerged with more damage Sunday from the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval than they did at their previous Bristol clash — whether it was self-inflicted or […]

  • Charlotte Roval marks end of playoff road for four drivers

    Sunday's race saw William Byron, Alex Bowman, Christopher Bell and Kevin Harvick eliminated from Cup title contention.

  • NASCAR race at Charlotte Roval live updates: Kyle Larson wins; Byron, Harvick out

    Everything you need to know about Sunday’s NASCAR Cup playoff elimination race at Charlotte as it happens.

  • Harvick: ‘Sometimes real life teaches you good lessons’

    Kevin Harvick comments on the latest run-in between him and Chase Elliott and the Turn 1 wreck that ended the No. 4's playoffs.

  • Harvick out to stop earliest playoff elimination of career

    This is it for Kevin Harvick, a winner of nine races just last year and now on the verge of his earliest career playoff knockout. The steadiest guy in the garage is winless this season — he's on a 38-race losing streak — and needs a big day at Charlotte Motor Speedway to avoid playoff elimination. Harvick has made it through the second round of the playoffs every year since the elimination format started in 2014, the year he won his only Cup title.

  • Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick won’t say if their feud is over. NASCAR drama continues

    Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick tangled on track at Charlotte. Here’s how it played out during and after the race.

  • Elliott: Wishing Harvick ‘a merry offseason, happy Christmas’

    Chase Elliott discusses his latest run-in with Kevin Harvick and bouncing back from that incident to advance to the Round of 8.

  • Larson wins playoff race at Charlotte Roval; Round of 8 set

    CONCORD, N.C. — Sunday‘s Bank of America Roval 400 featured a frequent winner, a couple of unlikely heroes and occasional villainy. Kyle Larson took the checkered flag after 109 laps at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course to win for the seventh time this season and advance to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR […]

  • Kevin Harvick wrecks late, ending hopes of playoff advancement

    Kevin Harvick‘s playoff hopes came to an end with 11 laps remaining in Sunday‘s Round of 12 elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. RELATED: Race results | At-track photos The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford overshot Turn 1, locked up and crunched the barrier. The car ended up on the hook after Harvick […]

  • Fury knocks out Wilder to retain WBC crown in heavyweight classic

    Tyson Fury retains his WBC heavyweight crown with a spectacular 11th-round knockout of Deontay Wilder as their trilogy fight delivered a boxing classic.

  • Could St. Louis emerge from Rams relocation case with an expansion team?

    The folks in St. Louis have a tiger by the tail. And they are pulling, hard. The end result could be a new NFL team in St. Louis, eventually. As the powers-that-be come to grips with the power they don’t have in a Missouri court that will conduct a trial of the litigation challenging the [more]

  • Taiwan leader says it won't be forced to bow to China

    Fighter jets paraded across Taiwan's skies on Sunday (October 10) marking the island's National Day. Addressing a rally outside the presidential office in Taipei, leader Tsai Ing-wen continued to rebuff comments made by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who said he wanted to see a 'peaceful reunification' with Taiwan. "We will continue to bolster our national defence and demonstrate our determination to defend ourselves in order to ensure that nobody can force Taiwan to take the path China has laid out for us, a path that offers neither a free and democratic way of life for Taiwan."China has long claimed Taiwan as its own territory with the island facing growing military and political pressure to accept Beijing's rule.That includes repeated Chinese air force missions in Taiwan's airspace, which Tsai says has seriously affected national security and aviation safety.China's activities there have been condemned internationally. Tsai's speech comes a day after Xi vowed to realise China's reunification with Taiwan.Although he didn't directly mention the use of force, his comments drew an angry backlash from Taipei.Tsai said only Taiwan's people can decide the future."We will not act rashly, but there should be absolutely no illusions that the Taiwanese people will bow to pressure."Though Taiwan has repeatedly called for talks with Beijing, it refuses to deal with her and instead has branded her a separatist. She warned her people on Sunday, "We do not have the privilege of letting down our guard."

  • Bottas wins, frustrated Hamilton loses F1 lead to Verstappen

    While his teammate Valtteri Bottas enjoyed his first win of the season at the Turkish Grand Prix, it was a frustrating Sunday for Lewis Hamilton as he missed out on a podium spot and also lost the overall championship lead to Max Verstappen. Hamilton started 11th because of a 10-place grid penalty, drove his way to third, but wound up a disappointing fifth after his team ordered a late-race tire change. The Mercedes strategy allowed Verstappen to swing the championship race from down two points to Hamilton to now leading by six with six races remaining.

  • Titans use 2 huge defensive plays to beat Jags

    Tennessee safety Kevin Byard has a plan for the ball from his first NFL touchdown. Byard won’t be putting the ball on a shelf or in a display case. Byard scooped up a fumble on the third play of the game, went untouched for 30 yards and gave the Tennessee Titans a huge spark that propelled them to a 37-19 victory at Jacksonville on Sunday.

  • 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Silly Season tracker

    Driver movement is coming fast and furious over the course of the 2021 season, providing a preview of the 2022 landscape that so far includes an Xfinity Series powerhouse wading into the Cup Series full time, a team in its first season purchasing a longtime organization, a championship crew chief stepping down from atop the […]