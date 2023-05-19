NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Kyle Larson posted the fastest lap in Friday’s Cup practice session at North Wilkesboro Speedway, marking the return of the series to this track for the first time since 1996.

Larson led the field with a lap of 109.144 mph around the 0.625-mile speedway.

RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski ranked second on the speed chart with a lap of 108.408 mph. Denny Hamlin was third with a lap of 108.204 mph. Keselowski’s teammate, Chris Buescher, was fourth on the speed chart with a lap of 108.064 mph. Chase Briscoe completed the top five with a lap of 107.965 mph.

Briscoe ran the most laps in the session at 81. Ryan Preece was next at 78 laps. Ross Chastain ran 77 laps.

The only incident in the 50-minute session was a spin by Daniel Suarez in the opening moments.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR All-Star Race: Explaining the format and other details NASCAR Friday schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway Friday 5: Dale Jr. excited for Cup’s return to North Wilkesboro

Kyle Larson leads Cup practice at North Wilkesboro originally appeared on NBCSports.com