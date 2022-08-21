Kyle Larson gets best of Chase Elliott in final restart, edges Allmendinger for Watkins Glen win

Editor‘s note: Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott will both be spotlighted in USA Network‘s new unscripted series “Race for the Championship” airing this fall. The first episode is Thursday, Sept. 1, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Watch the trailer here.

Kyle Larson rolled to his second victory of the NASCAR Cup Series season Sunday, getting the better of teammate Chase Elliott in the final restart at Watkins Glen International.

Larson led just five of the 90 laps in the Go Bowling at The Glen, riding his No. 5 Chevrolet to a 0.882-second margin at the checkered flag. His second straight triumph at the 2.45-mile New York road course was also the 18th of his Cup Series career.

AJ Allmendinger rallied from a Lap 2 spin to finish second in the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. Joey Logano placed third with Elliott fourth and Daniel Suárez completing the top five.

Elliott started from the pole, led 29 laps and clinched the Regular Season Championship after Stage 1. He earned 15 playoff points and the No. 1 seed for the 10-race playoffs.

Just one event remains in the Cup Series’ 26-race regular season. The 16-driver postseason field will be locked in after the Coke Zero Sugar 400, the regular-season finale scheduled Saturday (7 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM) at Daytona International Speedway.

Former Formula 1 champion Kimi Räikkönen finished 36th in the 39-car field in his Cup Series debut. Räikkönen’s No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet crashed exiting the bus-stop chicane shortly after the start of the final stage. He completed 44 of the 90 laps.

Notes: Kevin Harvick’s bid for a third consecutive Cup Series win ended with an 12th-place finish at Watkins Glen. … Sunday’s race began in wet-weather conditions roughly one hour, 40 minutes after its scheduled start, because of a pair of delays for lightning and excessive rain.

