Kyle Larson fastest at Texas, claims third consecutive NASCAR Cup pole

Kyle Larson posted the fastest lap in qualifying Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway to earn his third consecutive NASCAR Cup pole this season.

Larson won the pole with a lap of 190.369 mph — the fastest pole lap on a 1.5-mile track in the Next Gen car.

Larson's pole came a few days after he took part in the IndyCar test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in preparation for competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day next month.

Larson's fast lap Saturday denied Ty Gibbs his first career Cup pole. Larson was the last driver to make an attempt in the final round of qualifying. Gibbs will start second.

Gibbs qualified with a lap of 190.134 mph. He was followed by Christopher Bell (190.027 mph), Tyler Reddick (189.807) and Chase Briscoe (189.753). William Byron, who has won three races this season, including last week's event at Martinsville, qualified sixth (189.713)

Former Cup champions Kyle Busch and Jimmie Johnson both did not make an attempt in qualifying after separate incidents in practice in Turn 2.

Busch will start 35th. Johnson will start 37th in the 38-car field.