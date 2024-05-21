Kyle Larson attempting historic Indy 500/Coca-Cola 600 combo

Yahoo Sports motorsports writer Nick Bromberg previews Kyle Larson’s historic attempt to be the second racer ever to finish the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in the same day - and if he has a chance to win them both.

Kyle Larson is set to be the fifth driver to attempt both the Indianapolis 500 Coca Cola 600 in the same day on Sunday, the 2021 Cup series champion and current NASCAR points leader is the first driver since Kurt Busch in 2014.

And the second since Robbie Gordon in 2004 to try a race 1100 miles in the same day.

And don't be surprised if Larson gives Tony Stewart's 2001 accomplishment a run for its money so far, Stewart is the only driver to complete every lap of both the 506 100 on the same day.

23 years ago, Stewart was sixth in the 500 then finished third in the 600.

Later that night.

This year's Indie 500 is the first Indie car race of Larson's career and he's acquitted himself well so far in an Indie car throughout practice and qualifying.

Larson has shown serious speed and qualified fifth for the 500 before racing off to North Carolina and finishing third in the NASCAR All Star race last weekend.

The second row starting spot is a big deal had Larson qualified in the middle of the pack.

He would have had likely spent much of the 500 mired in traffic with just a few cars ahead of him.

Larson can stay within touching distance of the lead with a good race pace.

Navigating traffic at Indianapolis can be the most difficult thing for a first timer with the 500 set to start about 1245 Eastern and conclude around four.

Barring any delays.

Larson should have roughly two hours to the Charlotte Motor speedway for the start of the 600 at six with helicopters and private jets.

That should be very doable.

Larson expediently got to North Wilkesboro for the NASCAR all-star race with time to spare like the other drivers who did the double before him.

Larson will have to start at the back of a pack for the 600 for missing the pre race drivers meeting.

But Sunday night is nascar's longest race of the season.

He'll have plenty of time to work his way towards the front despite the rush to get strapped in for the 600 any fatigue he will have from the 500.

Larson is the pre race favorite for the NASCAR race at plus 450 ahead of Denny Hamlin at plus 550.