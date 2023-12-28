Kyle Hamilton, Zay Flowers listed as non-participants on Ravens estimated practice report

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton was named the AFC defensive player of the week on Wednesday and the team's practice report later in the day opened up the possibility that he might not be on the field for an attempt to make it two in a row.

Hamilton has been playing with an MCL sprain and he injured the knee again in Baltimore's Christmas night win over the 49ers. He was listed as out of practice on Wednesday, although it was merely an estimation of his practice participation because the team only held a walkthrough.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers (calf) and right guard Kevin Zeitler (knee, quad) were also listed as out of practice.

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion), cornerback Arthur Maulet (limited), offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (concussion), linebacker Patrick Queen (shoulder), linebacker Roquan Smith (pectoral), punter Jordan Stout (back), and defensive end Broderick Washington (elbow) were all listed as limited participants.