Kyle Busch reacts after early wreck at New Hampshire
Kyle Busch reacts after wrecking from the lead at New Hampshire as rain started to fall early in the race.
The red flag was displayed early in Sunday’s 301-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway after a burst of rain led to multiple cars spinning out, including the No. 18 of race-leader Kyle Busch. RELATED: NASCAR’s Steve O’Donnell explains process used on caution Busch, the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 polesitter, was leading […]
Watch as the leaders wreck early in Turns 1 and 2 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with rain showers falling.
NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller talks about NASCAR's procedure to call cautions for rain that had an impact at the start of the race in New Hampshire.
Where did everyone finish behind winner Aric Almirola in Sunday's Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?
Runner-up Christopher Bell questioned the decision by NASCAR to shorten the Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway by eight laps because of darkness.
Admitting it was “hard to walk away” from a NASCAR career almost all spent driving for Roger Penske, Brad Keselowski is bullish on a fresh start in 2022 — as a driver and an owner. Keselowski is set to race for Roush Fenway Racing in 2022 and the team scheduled “a major announcement” Tuesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame to make the signing official. About 75 miles away from Fenway Park, Keselowski said Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway the time was right to break from Team Penske after nearly 12 years in the No. 2 car, 34 Cup victories and the 2012 championship.
Steve O'Donnell, NASCAR's executive VP and chief racing development officer, breaks down the process used to call caution at New Hampshire.
With a stunning victory in Sunday‘s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Aric Almirola sent shock waves through the NASCAR Cup Series‘ Playoff standings. With hard-charging Christopher Bell closing behind him, Almirola crossed the finish line at the 1.058-mile track .657 seconds ahead of the Joe Gibbs Racing driver to win the […]
LOUDON, N.H. — After Sunday‘s Foxwoods Resorts Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, NASCAR‘s Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller met with members of the press. The event was scheduled for 301 laps, but due to darkness following an early rain delay, the race was deemed complete at the conclusion of Lap 293. […]
Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson already have had big weekends with victories in different racing series ahead of Sunday's Cup race at New Hampshire.
Aric Almirola carried the weight of a winless season while chasing a playoff berth that seemed implausible for a driver buried deep in the standings on a Stewart-Haas Racing program that had yet to take a checkered flag. With darkness falling at New Hampshire, Almirola saw his season suddenly come into focus. Almirola sprung to life late Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and pulled off the surprise victory, a vital boost for SHR, Ford and another shakeup of the NASCAR playoff picture.