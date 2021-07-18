Kyle Busch reacts after early wreck at New Hampshire

Reuters

Jordan Spieth said he had done everything he could to end his long wait for a fourth major after falling just short in a thrilling final day of the British Open on Sunday. The Texan ended up in second place, two shots behind compatriot Collin Morikawa who produced a bogey-free final round to claim his second major title. Spieth had begun the day in third place but two bogeys in his first six holes, following on from bogeys on the last two holes of his third round on Saturday, ultimately cost him the chance of repeating his 2017 Open win.