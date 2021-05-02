Kyle Busch gets personal in Victory Lane after first win of 2021

TheGrio

“On this one, you’re not only on the wrong side of the aisle, Sen. Scott, but you’re embarrassingly on the wrong side of history as well,” she said in a monologue during her Saturday program, The Cross Connection. During a nationally televised response to Biden’s Wednesday address to Congress, Scott, the lone Black Republican in the Senate, said instead of uniting the country as promised that the Biden administration and Democrats were in fact “pulling us further and further apart.” While Scott spoke on topics from infrastructure to reopening from COVID-19 lockdowns, he zeroed in on the topic of race.