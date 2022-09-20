How Kyle Busch coached Kyle Larson on running the high line | NASCAR Next now

USA Network

Following some big news about his next season, Kyle Busch is officially out of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs after a disappointing end at Bristol Motor Speedway that many fans and drivers blame on the season’s Next Gen cars. Busch has had a difficult time in his last three races this year. An engine failure took him out while leading the Southern 500 and he had further setbacks at Kansas that left him with a 26th place finish. Going into Bristol, he was below the cutline but hoped to climb