KWC football to start season Friday

Aug. 29—Kentucky Wesleyan College has been at work since August 8 getting ready for its football season opener on Friday at the University of West Florida. Kickoff is 6 p.m. CT at Pensacola, Fla.

This opener will be a formidable challenge for KWC, as West Florida is ranked preseason No. 7 in NCAA Division II football.

"I'm very excited, we had a great fall camp, we stayed relatively healthy," KWC coach Tyrone Young said. "What I liked most was we came together as a team, we became a family.

"Also one of our main goals was to develop our bodies to match the level of competition in the G-MAC. Our program is at a very physical level. We're very physical right now. Our defense is flying around, and our offense is flying around."

KWC will be on the road again in the second week of the season, Saturday, Sept. 9 at William Jewell in Liberty, Mo. The Panthers' home opener will be Saturday, Sept. 16 against Walsh at 6 p.m. at Steele Stadium.

KWC was picked seventh in the preseason G-MAC football poll. The G-MAC has 10 teams, and Ashland is the preseason favorite to win the conference football championship.

KWC was 2-9 overall and 1-7 in the G-MAC in Young's first season as head coach.

This year's KWC team returns three All-Conference members from last year's squad, as Jaden Santos-Lopez and Damario Foster anchor a stout defensive line, while running back Landon Newman looks to build off the 413 rushing yards he had last season.

Joining Newman in the rushing attack will be Jatorian Dillard, who was second on the team with 401 yards last season.

"Dillard decided to come back for a fifth year, and we're real happy about that," Young said. "Landon is a workhorse. He's going to get yards, he's going to block. Landon and Dillard were a one-two punch for us last year.

Newman was a standout running back at Daviess County who is listed as a redshirt junior on KWC's roster.

Senior quarterback Christian Arrambide will be the starter against West Florida, Young said Monday. Arrambide threw for 1,161 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games last season.

Ethan Pendleton, a former standout wide receiver from Owensboro High School, has made an impact in preseason camp. Pendleton is a 6-5, 185-pound freshman.

"Ethan has done a good job since getting his feet under him," Young said.

Jordan Monk and Camden Williams are two transfers who should help at wide receiver.

There are several other area players with the Panthers this season.

Joey Cambron, a former top quarterback from Daviess County, is a redshirt sophomore on KWC's roster. Cambron is 6-2, 215 pounds and started his college career at Middle Tennessee.

Isaiah Tomes is a 5-9, 170-pound redshirt freshman wide receiver out of Daviess County.

Malik Mundy is a 6-foot, 215-pound redshirt junior from OHS who previously played at Georgetown. Xander Early is a 5-11, 215-pound freshman linebacker out of Owensboro.

Cory Miller is a 6-3, 285-pound freshman defensive lineman from OHS.

Carter Contratto is a 5-11, 180-pound freshman wide receiver out of Apollo.

Blake Henry is a 6-4, 265-pound offensive lineman who is a redshirt sophomore from Daviess County.

Zach Clayton is a 5-10, 200-pound freshman running back from McLean County.

Colin Johnson is a long snapper from Hancock County who is a 6-foot, 175-pound freshman.