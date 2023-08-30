Kutztown University football product Craig Reynolds released by Detroit Lions

Aug. 29—The Detroit Lions released running back Craig Reynolds, the team announced Tuesday.

After playing the past two seasons with Detroit, the former Kutztown University running back appeared in two of the Lions' three preseason games earlier this month, recording 54 rushing yards and one touchdown on 19 carries. He also had five receptions for 34 yards.

Reynolds was cut as teams trimmed their rosters to the 53-player limit by Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.

Reynolds appeared in nine games for Detroit last season, recording 23 carries for 102 yards and nine receptions for 116 yards. In 2021, he had 55 carries for 230 yards and seven catches for 52 yards in five games.

The Willow Grove native went undrafted before signing with Washington as a free agent in 2019. Reynolds played for Washington in 2019 and Jacksonville in 2020 before signing with Detroit ahead of the 2021 season.