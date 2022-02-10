Kurt Warner says he still thinks about the Rams' Super Bowl 36 loss to the Patriots

LOS ANGELES — Kurt Warner had many memorable games during his illustrious 12-year career, including winning two MVP titles and a Super Bowl victory. But if there is one game that still haunts him, the Hall of Fame quarterback says it is the Super Bowl 36 loss to the New England Patriots.

Beginning in the 1999 season, the St. Louis Rams earned the name "The Greatest Show on Turf," with a prolific offense that broke multiple NFL records. The team defeated the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl 34 to win the franchise's first Super Bowl and were 14-point favorites to defeat the Patriots in Super Bowl 36, one of the largest spreads in Super Bowl history, according to Bet Firm.

But the Patriots defined the odds and beat the Rams, 20-17, for their first Super Bowl win. Warner said it was a good reminder no result is guaranteed.

"I think about that Super Bowl quite often," Warner told USA TODAY Sports. "If there's one game I think about more than any others, winning the Super Bowl or even the third Super Bowl that I lost at the end to Pittsburgh, it's the game against the Patriots because we didn't play our best game on that big stage.

"You just go 'Man, we missed an opportunity to do something great.'"

SUPER BOWL WINNERS AND SCORES: All-time results for NFL's championship game

RANKINGS: The 56 greatest teams to play in the Super Bowl – and not all won Lombardi Trophy

NEVER MISS A SNAP: Sign up for our NFL newsletter for exclusive content

Former quarterback Kurt Warner watches players warm up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

Another aspect Warner thinks about is the game was the first of six Super Bowl victories for the Patriots with Bill Belichick and Tom Brady leading the way. So if there's someone to blame for Brady's legendary career, Warner says it's his team.

"So not only did you you lose that opportunity, but you also know that it started the great Patriots, Tom Brady dynasty," he said. "You're always going to be at the beginning of that story."

Story continues

But comparing that team to this year's Rams squad, Warner thinks "The Greatest Show on Turf" would easily wipe out the "All In Rams."

"I love this Rams team, a lot of star power, but I continue to argue (our) offense was the greatest offense the league has ever seen," he said. "If we're playing with these rules, man it might not be even fair."

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kurt Warner still haunted by Super 36 loss to Tom Brady, Patriots