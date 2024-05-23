KU to faceoff against Duke in Vegas Showdown

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Jayhawks will take on the Duke Blue Devils in a men’s basketball showdown in Las Vegas.

First meeting in 1985, KU and Duke have faced off 13 times in the storied history of their men’s basketball teams. The Blue Devils lead the series (8-5) but the Jayhawks have won three out of the last four.

The last matchup between the bluebloods was in 2022 at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis, with Kansas coming out on top 69-64.

The two programs have combined for nine NCAA Tournament titles and 32 Final Four appearances.

The Las Vegas meeting will take place at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 26. It’s part of a doubleheader which will also feature a game between Furman and Seattle.

Following the Vegas event, Furman will travel to Lawrence to play the Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on Nov. 30.

