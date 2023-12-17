Krysten Peek’s 2024 NBA Mock Draft 3.0

Yahoo! Sports NBA analyst Krysten Peek runs through her latest top five in her mock of next June‘s draft, highlighted by a trio of international prospects.

KRYSTEN PEEK: The college basketball season is well underway, but it's a few international players that are emerging as top prospects in the upcoming NBA draft. Let's take a look at the top five players in Yahoo Sports' latest NBA mock draft.

At number 1 is the 7-foot-1 French center, playing for the Perth Wildcats in Australia's National Basketball League, Alex Sarr. Sarr continues to show his upside as an NBA big in what he's doing against older and stronger forwards in the NBL.

He's an elite rim protector and has started to extend his game past the 3-point line. Sarr is averaging 10 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 20 minutes off the bench so far this season.

Next up is Colorado forward Cody Williams. This 6-foot-8 freshman has really hit his stride for the Buffs, and has put together back-to-back games, where he scored 20-plus points recently.

Williams is the younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams, who was a lottery pick two years ago. Williams has a high IQ, doesn't force anything on offense, and can guard multiple positions on defense. He's currently averaging 14 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2 assists per game.

At number 3 is French wing Zaccharie Risacher. The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter played at the Nike Hoop Summit for Team World last April, and NBA scouts got a taste of his untapped potential in three practices, a scrimmage, and an All-Star game.

Not yet 19, Risacher is one of the youngest players in this draft and one of the best catch-and-shoot wings from behind the arc, shooting 48.2% from deep.

Up next is Serbian guard Nikola Topic. This 6-foot-6 point guard is putting up big numbers for Mega Basket and is a hard-nosed guard, who is a consistent two-way player. In his most recent game, Topic put up 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.

And finally, we have Baylor freshman Ja'Kobe Walter. This 6-foot-5 combo guard is one of the best shooters in college basketball, but is a little inconsistent at times. He can shoot off the dribble or in catch-and-shoot situations and is showing a bit more of his playmaking off the drive in recent games.

Walter is averaging 14.9 points and 4 rebounds, while shooting 39% from deep so far this season.

The NBA draft is still six months away. And for continual coverage on these players and all NBA news, keep it right here on Yahoo Sports.