Kraken visit the Blues in Western Conference action

Seattle Kraken (33-33-13, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (42-33-5, fifth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blues -135, Kraken +114; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues take on the Seattle Kraken in Western Conference action.

St. Louis has gone 24-14-2 in home games and 42-33-5 overall. The Blues have a 34-5-1 record when scoring three or more goals.

Seattle has a 16-15-7 record in road games and a 33-33-13 record overall. The Kraken have a -15 scoring differential, with 206 total goals scored and 221 conceded.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. The Blues won 4-3 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Thomas has 25 goals and 60 assists for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Jared McCann has 28 goals and 32 assists for the Kraken. Matthew Beniers has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Kraken: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.7 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (acl), Jake Neighbours: day to day (upper-body), Justin Faulk: out for season (upper-body), Torey Krug: day to day (undisclosed).

Kraken: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.